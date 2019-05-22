Share your Mac screen on a Hisense TV

AirBeamTV today releases Hisense TV, the new screen mirroring app for Mac computers. With Hisense TV,, Mac owners can share videos, photos and apps from any Mac device to any Hisense TV model from 2014 and onward No wires and no additional hardware is needed. Users can also stream individual video files from a Mac to their TV. This app works without the need for an Apple TV or Airplay. It works on Hisense Android TVs and Hisense Roku TVs.

