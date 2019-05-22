Re:Schedule Calendar for iPad is a Better Way to Run Team Meetings

San Francisco-based development team, Re: Schedule Inc. today announces the launch of Re:Schedule Calendar 1.0.4, their powerful new calendar app for iPad devices. Re:Schedule brings the tools used in meetings into the calendar, so that running meetings no longer requires juggling several apps. Team leaders, product and project managers will find that Re:Schedule Calendar makes it easy to prepare for meetings, lead productive discussions, and track results.

