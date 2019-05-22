PIN Locker Update Makes it Easier Than Ever to Manage Passwords on iOS

Hong Kong-based indie development team Mooee Company Limited announces PIN Locker 3.4.0, an important update to their popular password protection app for iOS devices. PIN Locker offers users a safe place to store login information for apps, websites, and other services. Version 3.4.0 brings AutoFill, new accessibility features that allow users’ to select a font size, a simplified restore process, and much more.

