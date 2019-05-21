Enjoy a high-octane quizzing experience on your mobile device

Tymedia releases Know It or Blow It 1.0.3, its quiz-based mobile game,.In this fast-paced quzer, players must pitch their smarts against their friends and the rest of the world. Each quiz is composed of three rounds of increasing complexity with five questions each and winners of every round win gold coins, as well as a higher place on the global leaderboards. players can choose from three categories in every round and play alone or against their friends in head-to-head matches.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



