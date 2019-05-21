At last, a game for Handbag Lovers and Collectors – Happy Handbags

Mezmedia today introduces Happy Handbags, their latest mobile game for iOS and Android phones, Happy Handbags is an idle, tap and merge game with simple cute graphics and wonderfully stylized handbags inspired from their real-life counterparts. With a total of 79 designer handbags to collect, players begin their handbag collection by merging two bags to create a new designer bag. They then match and merge that new luxury handbag with an identical one to unlock a brand new bag.

