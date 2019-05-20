SweetP Productions, Inc. releases SessionRestore 1.0 for macOS 10.14.4

Wilmington based SweetP Productions today announces SessionRestore 1.0, an important update to their advanced Safari tab management Extension. With SessionRestore, easily ave your browsing session, close all windows then start with a fresh session. It’s super easy to restore a session when ever you need it. Existing previously as a javascript based Safari Extension, SessionRestore has been completely rewritten in Swift as a native Safari App Extension.

