New in Sparkle 2.8, a Sketch plugin to turn artboards into fast websites

River SRL today releases Sparkle 2.8, a important update to their powerful visual web design application for macOS. Sparkle allows anyone to create modern, beautiful, GDPR-complaint websites in a fully visual way, The Sketch Export to Sparkle plugin lets designers transfer a whole Sketch artboard into Sparkle. Thanks to Sparkle’s freeform layout engine, the artboard is instantly turned it into a working website. The plugin makes use of vector formats such as SVG as much as possible and more.

