Lyttony 1.0 for iPhone/iPad – A novel cure for writer's block

Independent software developer, SchwanSongs Software today introduces Lyttony 1.0, a rather novel opening-sentence-generator for the iPhone/iPad. Lyttony can create millions of original and thought-provoking story-openers, useful for both teachers and students in creative writing classes, authors or writing clubs needing new inspiration, or just quick ideas for daily writing practice. The user is immediately provided ready-to-use opening lines, with no restrictions on their use.

