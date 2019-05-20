Genius Scan now available in 20 languages

The Grizzly Labs today released Genius Scan 5.2.1, an update to the popular mobile scanning app for iOS and Android. With Genius Scan, effortlessly scan your documents on-the-go & export them as JPEG or multi-page PDF files. The app includes smart page detection, perspective correction & image enhancement. The batch scanning lets you scan dozens of pages in a matter of seconds. This update offers 9 new languages, bringing Genius Scan to an even wider audience.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



