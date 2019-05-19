Introducing Remodel Helper 1.0 – New and Useful Tool for Home Remodeling

California based MICOM Software today introduces Remodel Helper 1.0, its new productivity app developed exclusively for iiOS. Remodel Estimator is a handy and easy-to-use tool to help anyone estimate the cost of remodeling a house. Valuable tips and construction information are packed into this app, making it easy to organize and calculate remodeling costs. Years of experience in remodeling help make this app a valuable asset in any tool box.

