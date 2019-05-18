New App 'VideoMaster' Delivers Instant Audio Prost-Production for Videos

Future Moments announces VideoMaster: EQ For Videos App 1.3 an important update to their popular app for iOS devices. Finally, an app with Instant Audio Post-Production for Videos. Improve the sound of videos and make them the best they can be. Video makers, filmmakers, vloggers, and videographers only get one chance at a first impression, make it great!

