Stop Rummaging – Let WIZT App Find Your Misplaced Household Items

Singapore-based Helios Eos has announced the upcoming launch of its inventory recording app, WIZT. Powered by a powerful augmented reality engine, the app can be used to click pictures of household objects or office supplies and tag them to a place. The WIZT app is expected to revolutionize how objects are organized and discovered. The app includes two-factor authentication and multiple accounts per property, making it a powerful solution for managing long-term storage at offices of all sizes.

