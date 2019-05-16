Swift Miles Automatically Tracks Miles With Automatic Trip Detection

Tekton Technologies announces Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker 1.4.4, an important update to their popular mileage tracker app for iOS devices. Swift Miles can automatically track a users’ mileage, simplifying tracking for IRS tax deductions. The app can automatically detect and capture a trip, track mileage, and classify trips based on your past trips, with the added benefit of consuming less battery power.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



