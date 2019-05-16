PDFpen 11 Adds Split View, Font Bar, Continuity Camera Support, and More

California based developer, Smile, launches PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11.0, a new major version of its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Users can easily add signatures, text, and images, make changes and correct typos, OCR scanned docs, ll out forms and more. Easily mark up documents with highlighting, underscoring and strikethrough. Version 11 introduces split view, a new Font Bar, Continuity Camera support, and for Pro users, enhancements to interactive form creation and editing.

