Dejal announces Pack 2.0 for iPhone

Dejal Systems, LLC today releases Pack 2.0, its simple packing list app for iPhone. Featuring a clean and elegant appearance, Pack ships with a catalog containing hundreds of items as a starting point. Quickly add, edit or delete them to make your own personalized list. When preparing for a trip, simply skim through the list, checking or unchecking items as needed for this journey. The Choose and Pack lists can be arranged by item name, tag, or person name, and can be easily filtered.

