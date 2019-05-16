Default Folder X 5.3.7 displays more metadata, improves compatibility

St. Clair Software releases Default Folder X 5.3.7 today, an update to their award-winning utility for macOS. Default Folder X enhances the file dialogs in all macOS applications. It provides fast navigation to your files, convenient previews, integrated Spotlight tagging, and more. Default Folder X’s custom keyboard shortcuts put favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Version 5.3.7 improves support for LaunchBar and tabbed Finder windows, displays additional metadata and more.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



