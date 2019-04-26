Packing Pro Celebrates 10 Years on App Store with Anniversary Sale

Taipei, Taiwan – Packing Pro, the popular travel app for the iPhone, iPad & iPod touch by QuinnScape, today celebrates its 10th anniversary on the App Store. In celebration, there is now a limited-time Anniversary Sale of 66% off from now until April 28. Packing Pro can be purchased for only US$0.99 – one third of its original price of US$2.99 – a great deal, and perfect timing for the upcoming Summer travel season. Originally based on the Packing (+TO DO!) app, which was released six months earlier in 2008, these apps were two of the first few thousand apps on the App Store, compared to the millions that are currently there today. During this time, both apps have kept pace with and added support for all of Apple’s new iOS updates and devices, starting with iOS 2 and iPhone 3G, and progressing all the way up to the current iOS 12, iPhone X/X Plus, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4 & iPod touch 6G. Packing Pro has also maintained its position in the top 10 or 20 for all travel apps for much of this time.

During these ten years, Packing Pro has been highlighted on Apple’s App Store several times, such as in the “Travel Essentials,” “Travel Survival Kit” and “Travel Expenses” promotions, among others. It has also ranked at #1 for iPads and #2 for iPhones in the U.S. App Store’s Travel section. Besides Apple, Packing Pro has also been recognized by CNN, WSJ, BBC, The New York Times, Expedia and Budget Travel, and has earned glowing reviews on major tech and app blogs (Gizmodo, Mashable, Macworld, CNET and iPhone Life, among others).

Packing Pro is a mobile travel packing list app that features unlimited, 100% customizable packing lists, an extensive, yet flexible, catalog, handy sample lists, iCloud auto-sync and various list sharing options. A host of special functions include:

* Multi-item selection from catalog for speedy list building

* Multi-item editing for easy list & catalog management

* Collapsable categories with floating headers & running item tallies

* List sorting & filtering by packing status, priority, need to buy, bag and/or person

* Item, weight, value and packing status totals & subtotals

* Item images to eliminate any confusion – never again pack the wrong item

* Item & list alerts for user-set reminders

* Email export for list & file sharing

* Wireless printing

* Fully customized device support for all sizes of iPhone, iPad & iPod touch

* Full multi-lingual support for English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Japanese & Chinese

Besides the core features listed above (which are also present in the basic Packing (+TO DO!) app), Packing Pro also gives its users the following Pro-level features:

* iCloud auto-syncing support

* Expert packing list wizard that can “automagically” create a list

* Email, iTunes, AirDrop, Dropbox & Box file sharing, backup & out-of-app editing support

* Customized design (themes, layout, fonts, colors, textures)

* Double-sized Master Catalog with over 800 items and to-do tasks

* Twice as many sample lists

* Smart Search (lists & catalog)

Ten years on Apple’s App Store have given QuinnScape valuable experience, and Packing Pro, its star product, has stood the test of time and truly become an essential app for your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Take advantage of this limited-time 66% off sale and check it out today!

Pricing and Availability:

Packing Pro is a universal app that is available for purchase worldwide on the iPhone & iPad App Store for $2.99 USD (Now Only $0.99!), or the equivalent in local currency. The basic Packing (+TO DO!) sells for $0.99.

Since its founding in October 2008, QuinnScape has been managed by Quinn Genzel. Quinn is best known for his popular, top-ranking travel packing apps: Packing (+TO DO!) and Packing Pro. Packing Pro has been recognized by Apple, CNN, WSJ, BBC, National Geographic, Budget Travel, Fodor’s, CNET, Macworld and a host of others as one of their top apps for traveling. Other app created by Quinn include a grocery shopping list app (Shopping Pro), nature appreciation apps (iLove Nature and iLove Birds), 3D VR action games (R.I.P and Ghost Buddy) and high-quality puzzles (the aQ’s Pro Slider Puzzle series). Copyright (C) 2008-2019 QuinnScape. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

