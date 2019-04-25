Station 2.6 – Multilevel Dock for macOS

Rockford, Minnesota – True North Software today is very proud to announce the release of Station 2.6, the company’s multilevel (hierarchical) launcher for macOS. Station promotes a more natural organization of applications and documents into folders. With nested folders, you can arrange items in Station in a way that fits your workflow with an uncluttered look and feel. Scalability is greatly increased through logical groupings thus increasing the sheer number of items that can be added to Station without having to shrink the launcher size.

Productivity is increased because related items can be grouped together into a single folder. For example, one folder can contain work related items and another folder gaming items. Another useful feature of Station is the ability to launch, all at once, the items in a launch folder. This is useful when switching between tasks like business and spreadsheets to graphics work. With ten levels of folders available, enough space is provided to spread out even the most diverse set of applications and documents.

Station has been quickly evolving through new features and enhancements over the past several releases and version 2.6 continues that growth. Many customers looking for an alternative for DragThing have found a new home with Station.

What’s New for Version 2.6:

New Features:

* Bookmark files (Finder aliases) are supported

* Web URLs from programs like Safari are supported

* Dropping files on a Finder folder in Station will now move or copy the files to the actual Finder folder

* Added a utility menu item to delete all items in the current panel set

Enhancements:

* Enhancements to file resolution

* Bug fixes

System Requirements:

* Requires macOS 10.11 or higher

* 64-bit processor

* 19.9 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Station 2.6 is priced at $14.99 (USD) and is available through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category. A demo version is available from the True North Website. For more information, please contact Brendan Murphy.

