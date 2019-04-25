Station 2.6 – Multilevel Dock for macOS

True North Software today introduces Station 2.6, their multilevel (hierarchical) launcher for macOS. Station promotes a more natural organization of applications and documents into folders. With nested folders, you can arrange items in Station in a way that fits your workflow with an uncluttered look and feel. Scalability is greatly increased through logical groupings thus increasing the sheer number of items that can be added to Station without having to shrink the launcher size.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



