DEVONthink 3.0 Public Beta is available

DEVONtechnologies releases the first public beta of DEVONthink 3.0 for Mac. The smart information manager receives an interface overhaul. It comes with dark mode, an extended search language, and a new menu extra for capturing notes. Version 3.0 also adds custom metadata and tables with form views. Office users can add imprints to PDFs and images, use the improved OCR engine, and share databases via the new web interface. Smart rules and reminders make DEVONthink 3 easier to automate than ever.

