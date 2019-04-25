ChronoAgent/Mac and ChronoMonitor/iOS Updates Now Available

Florida based Econ Technologies, Inc. today announced ChronoAgent 1.9.2, a maintenance update to their multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable clone, and folder synchronizing. The ChronoSync / ChronoAgent combination allows you to synchronize files between two Macs, back up Macs to a Mac server, or even maintain a bootable backup over a network. Version 1.9.2 adds details to the console logs, improves concurrent file operations and much more.

