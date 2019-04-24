Server Ranger 2.5 Out Now

Belfast, United Kingdom – LibertyApp Ltd today is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Server Ranger 2.5, an update to their website and server monitoring solution for Mac, Windows and Linux. The new version includes stability improvements, introduces Raspberry Pi support and, for the first time, offers the Mac version on and off the Mac App Store.

Server Ranger monitors your devices, websites and servers so you don’t have to, automatically sending you alerts when things go wrong. Create alert policies for websites and servers that have a slow response or go offline. Get emails, SMS messages and other alerts automatically sent to you or your colleagues. Analyse the log files for server error messages.

Server Ranger is already in use around the world, from home offices to IT departments to schools. It has been in the Top 5 and Top 10 App Store charts in several categories and in several countries and won a Xojo Design Award in 2018.

Per-Device Policies:

Choose from Critical, Normal or Less important default policies. Or create a custom policy for each server.

Smart Interface:

Nodes performing properly are in green. Yellow indicates the node is online but slow. Red is for offline. Only interested in 1 device? Switch to Single Server Mode to reduce on-screen clutter.

Alerts:

Emails, SMS text messages (*), notifications, sound alerts and more. Decide if alerts should repeat or not. Only receive alerts after a timeframe of your choice. It’s all entirely customisable. (*) Optional SMS alerts use the Twilio service and costs may vary.

Not Just Ping:

Server Ranger can Ping any device to check if it is online and performing properly. But it’s possible for a server to be online yet still have website problems so Server Ranger does more than just Ping. Check HTTP headers are successfully downloaded and in a timely manner. Login to email servers and test for availability. You choose the type of check that Server Ranger performs.

Statistics:

Server Ranger logs every response from your devices. Graphs show uptime and performance. Spot patterns of poor performance and print or export the log to a CSV file.

Big Screen Mode:

Open the Overview window and get a glance at all your servers. Airplay to a screen on the wall or another monitor.

Support:

Fast, friendly, professional support is just an email a way. Stay up to date with a free newsletter with Server Ranger news and tips.

Release Notes:

* Web server port setting is now always used

* New info pane for detailed information when a log entry is selected

* Email alert fixes for some email servers

* Various bug fixes and optimizations

* Now includes a built-in version checker

Updates:

* Server Ranger 2.5 is a free update for all current customers.

Pricing and Availability:

Server Ranger 2.5 for Windows, Linux and Mac ships today and costs $49.99 (USD). Visit the official website for more information.

