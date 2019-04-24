Server Ranger 2.5 Out Now

LibertyApp Ltd today releases Server Ranger 2.5, an update to their website and server monitoring solution for Mac, Windows and Linux. Server Ranger monitors your devices, websites and servers so you don’t have to, automatically sending you alerts when things go wrong. Create alert policies for websites and servers that have a slow response or go offline. Version 2.5 includes stability improvements, introduces Raspberry Pi support and offers the Mac version on and off the Mac App Store.

