New App Brings All-in-One Fitness Trainer to iPhone and Apple Watch

Austria-based team GREEAL e.U. announces FITOLOG – Fitness Assistant 4.0, the important update to their all-in-one fitness assistant app for iOS and Apple Watch devices. FITOLOG is the easiest and most enjoyable way to log and track users’ fitness activity. The app offers all of the elements of an intelligent personal trainer. Apple Watch users will find they can leave their iPhone in their pocket or exercise bag, as they can control everything on their Apple Watch.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



