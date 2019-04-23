Mailbutler Brings Supercharged Email Tracking to Apple Mail and Gmail

Mailbutler today announced a major update to the Tracking Details feature of their Apple Mail plug-in and Gmail extension. Mailbutler brings missing functionalities of modern emailing back to the users inbox, with time-saving tools such as snooze, send later, templates, signatures, tracking, and more. The latest version brings improved Email Tracking, introduces new Open and Reply Insights to help users plan, track and optimize email communication without leaving their inbox.

