Gadget Creative Challenge for iOS, Android, and Win10 PC

Farmers Branch, Texas – Magnin & Associates today introduces Gadget Creative Challenge 1.0, their new game for iOS, Android, and Windows PC.

Create your own marble machine gadgets.

Choose parts from a work bench that contains dozens of pipe sections and animated pieces. Pieces can be easily moved and rotated and snapped to connect with nearby pieces. You can combine up to 100 pieces into a single creation.

You can easily adjust the time interval between marbles being released. You can also adjust how powerful the spring is and how much the anti-gravity accelerators boost the marbles uphill. Some pieces have sliding controls so they can be adjusted at run-time.

You can design a closed system, that returns the marbles back up to the box where they started, so it could theoretically run indefinitely.

Hit Play to watch your creation run. Choose from 4 different preset camera positions, or use the controls to create your own custom view. An additional Marble View will show you what it’s like to travel inside your device.

Easily save or load previous creations or optionally Share your creations with friends via email or text messages.

Optionally shares your accomplishments via social media, email, or instant messaging. Gadgets are multi-platform, allowing them to play on another copy of Gadget Creative Challenge running on most popular smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Universal App – supports iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, iPhone X and XS displays.

The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed and 3d models by Willie Johnson, Jr, and playtested by David Hayes and Amber Roberson, game dev interns from Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH at Richland College. Matt Campana created the music and audio effects. According to Ed Magnin, “I’ve always been fascinated by those Rube Goldberg type marble machines. We wanted to give the player a chance to create their own.”

Device Requirements (iOS):

* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 9.0 or later

* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)

* 140 MB

* Rated 4

Pricing and Availability:

Gadget Creative Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad. An Android version is available worldwide from both Google Play and Amazon AppStore. Windows 10 PC versions is available from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.

Magnin & Associates

Gadget Creative Challenge 1.0

YouTube Video

Image (Title Screen)

App Icon

Game Credits

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day – MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 30 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



