Gadget Creative Challenge for iOS, Android, and Win10 PC

Texas based developer, Magnin & Associates today introduces Gadget Creative Challenge 1.0, their new game for iOS, Android, and Windows PC. Create your own marble machine gadgets. Choose parts from a work bench that contains dozens of pipe sections and animated pieces. Combine up to 100 pieces into a single creation. Choose from 4 different preset camera positions, or use the controls to create your own custom view. Share gadgets you create via text or email.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



