ProteinScope Free 3D Printing Edition available now on Mac App Store

ProteinScope(R) Free 3D Printing Edition is available now on Mac App Store for macOS Mojave 10.14+. ProteinScope reads in any PDBML file directly from the Protein Data Bank and displays it in various color schemes and rendering styles. It is not endorsed in any way by the RCSB or any other institution. Eligible protein molecules can be 3D printed in full color using the color scheme selected for display. ProteinScope builds and prepares the order and ordering URL with the 3D printing service.

