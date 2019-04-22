Listen to your heart with Heartener for Apple Watch

Oakland, California – Independent developer, Mark S. Morris is today announcing the release of Heartener 1.0, his free new lifestyle app for Apple Watch. Heartener lets you hear the effects of meditation and exercise on your heart rate, or eliminate distracting thoughts while trying to fall asleep by focusing only on the sound of your heart. Heartener does not require an account to work and has no hidden fees or in app purchases. Heartener only uses your heart rate data on your devices, it does not transmit any information off the devices, and contains no analytics keeping track of your actions within the app.

Heartener uses the heart rate sensors on your Apple Watch to translate your heart rate into a sound that is played on the iPhone paired with the Watch. If your heart rate moves outside a range you select on the app, a very loud siren alert will automatically sound. You can also manually trigger this alert sound from your Watch or on the companion app running on your iPhone.

Heart rate information is transmitted to your iPhone every 3-5 seconds, and a heartbeat sound effect is played when this data update arrives. The pitch of the heart beat sound is lower for slower heart rates, and gets higher as the heart rate increases. The color of the heart rate text display varies from green to bright orange depending on the heart rate beats per minute.

To begin the Heartener session, first open Heartener on your iPhone. Open Heartener on your Watch, and tap Activate. You’ll get voice confirmation the session has begun, and within a few seconds the first heart rate data will be transmitted. To end the session, tap De-Activate on your Watch, and your phone will give you voice confirmation the session has ended.

Heartener requires your authorization as a Health Source on your iPhone to function. Heartener will not function if the Watch paired iPhone is locked or in sleep mode; Auto-Lock in Settings has to be set to Never during Heartener sessions. For workout or meditation sessions, set Require Passcode to After 1 hour or After 4 hours.

For sleeping / overnight use, Passcode has to be disabled completely and the iPhone left awake and unlocked. It is recommended the iPhone be plugged into a power source for overnight usage. Alerts will not sound unless the iPhone is awake. All other functionality requires iPhone to be awake also.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later running iOS 12.1 or later

* Apple Watch Series 1 or later running watchOS 5.1 or later

* 27.8 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Heartener 1.0.0 is free and available worldwide on the App Store in the Lifestyle category.

Heartener 1.0

More Information

Download from the App Store

Screenshot (Apple Watch)

Screenshot (iPhone)

App Icon

Mark S. Morris is an independent software and 3D printing developer in Oakland, California. Heartener is part of the uplink.to network. Heartener is (TM) and (C) Mark S. Morris 2019. All Rights Reserved. Apple, Apple Watch and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



