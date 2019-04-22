Listen to your heart with Heartener for Apple Watch

California based indie developer, Mark S. Morris today releases Heartener 1.0, his free new lifestyle app for Apple Watch. Heartener uses the heart rate sensors on your Apple Watch to translate your heart rate into a sound that is played on the iPhone paired with the Watch. If your heart rate moves outside a range you select on the app, a very loud siren alert will automatically sound. You can also manually trigger this alert sound from your Watch or on the companion app running on your iPhone.

