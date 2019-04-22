InPreflight Pro for InDesign Reduces Security Hassles on macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces InPreflight Pro 2.11.33, a maintenance update to its document preparation solution for Adobe InDesign. Described as “delightfully simple to use” by Macworld magazine, InPreflight is an all-in-one solution to check InDesign documents for errors, automatically collect multiple files for output and ship them to the final destination. The new version reduces the hassles associated with Apple Event sandboxing, a new security measure introduced in macOS Mojave.

