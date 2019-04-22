DataOrganizer 1.0 with Bento Importer Now Available

Huntington, New York – Bayhoff Software today released DataOrganizer 1.0, the first version of their new personal database app for Mac. DataOrganizer is designed to be a powerful yet easy-to-use personal database. DataOrganizer is designed for the individual. Whether it is for work or play, DataOrganizer makes it easy to create custom libraries in minutes.

DataOrganizer imports Bento 4 databases. Because the last version of Bento is a 32-bit app, it will not function in future versions of macOS. DataOrganizer imports Bento’s raw database file, ensuring that importing will continue to work even after system support for Bento has been removed.

DataOrganizer is heavily integrated with macOS. A DataOrganizer library can link to a user’s contacts, calendar events, mail messages, and files.

“We were looking to create a personal database that was not only easy-to-use, but perhaps even fun” said Daniel Freedman, the founder of Bayhoff Software. “With DataOrganizer, users have an easy way to organize their home, work, and community projects.”

Main Features:

* Imports data from Bento 4 databases

* Includes eight ready-made templates

* Creates custom libraries in minutes

* Links to system data through four list field types

* Stores collections of photos using media collection fields

* Links libraries to other libraries using relationship fields

* Supports Mojave’s Dark Mode

Supported system data:

* Contacts

* Calendar events

* Mail

* Files via the Finder

Included templates:

* Clients

* Inventory

* Issues

* Journal

* Membership List

* Party Planner

* Recipes

* Serial Numbers

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later

Pricing and Availability:

DataOrganizer is a subscription-based app and is available as a free download in the Mac App Store. It can be tried out for 14 days with no restrictions. After that time, DataOrganizer requires either a monthly ($2/mo) or an annual ($20/yr) subscription. Unlike most subscription-based apps on the App Store, the free trial does not auto-enroll users into a paid subscription plan. At the conclusion of a trial, DataOrganizer simply displays a subscription plan chooser.

DataOrganizer 1.0

Download from Mac App Store

Screenshot (Light Mode)

Screenshot (Dark Mode)

Application Icon

Media Assets

Located in Huntington, New York, Bayhoff Software was founded in 2006 by Daniel Freedman. They primarily develop software for macOS and iOS. All Material and Software (C) 2006-2019 Bayhoff Software. All Rights Reserved worldwide. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac, iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, iTunes, macOS and Spotlight are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries. FileMaker and Bento are registered trademarks of FileMaker, Inc. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



