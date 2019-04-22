DataOrganizer 1.0 with Bento Importer Now Available

Bayhoff Software today released DataOrganizer 1.0, the first version of their new personal database app for Mac. DataOrganizer is designed to be a powerful yet easy-to-use personal database. DataOrganizer ships with eight ready-made templates, including Clients, Inventory, Issues, Journal, Membership List, Party Planner, Recipes, and Serial Numbers. In addition, DataOrganizer includes a Bento 4 importer and supports Mojave’s Dark Mode.

