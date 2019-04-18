MacX DVD Ripper Core Algorithms Overhauled to Solve 95% Ripping Errors

Chengdu, China -With problems popping up now and then when ripping a DVD, MacXDVD Software, a leading multimedia software provider, today announced a major upgrade to MacX DVD Ripper Pro for an ultimate digitizing solution. With its core algorithms optimized based on common disc ripping errors, MacXDVD enables users a trouble-free way to back up and rip any DVDs they want.

DVD owners may have given up on any hope of solving DVD won’t decode errors, but the multimedia solution giant has not. MacXDVD Software today upgraded its flagship MacX DVD Ripper Pro for the industry-first full-scale error-focused solution to various DVD not ripping issues.

In light of the results on Apple Communities, VideoHelp, Macrumors, and the like, converting a DVD is usually fraught with various ripping errors. Examples include software won’t read region code, wrong title, software crashes, A/V out of sync, pixelated or blocky output quality, and many more. On the average, users are wasting hours and days on the internet seeking a real solution and trying every possible fix. MacXDVD Software, which for a decade has been well versed in digitizing discs, optimized its flagship MacX DVD Ripper Pro to finally end most, if not all, of the DVD ripping issues.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is an imperative DVD ripper in difficult disc digitizing scenarios. It has helped users to successfully convert over 30,000,000 discs thanks to the beefy cores under the hood. This upgrade refined its entire core technologies based on users’ most complained converting errors:

* DVD Analysis Kernel – upgraded to more precisely analyze the structure of the input discs and extract the correct data from the scrambled content

* Titles Check Mechanism – improved the accuracy to automatically detect the correct title from 99/multiple-titles and bypass the bad sectors & fake tracks, solving DVD won’t read or recognize issues

* Safe Mode – troubleshoot and fix any abnormal behavior of the software and keep the process smooth during challenging DVD ripping. Now the stability and compatibility are further enhanced

* DVD decoding system – updated the overall performance when processing the new DVDs released recently

By combining MacXDVD’s decade-long proven experience with the enhanced core features, now MacX DVD Ripper Pro is able to support discs that 95% tools on the market fail to handle. Users can feel free to convert any DVD to MP4, ISO Image, MPEG, MKV, HEVC, AVI, MOV, WMV, etc. for easy playback on TVs, mobiles, players, and other devices without error.

“We are keenly aware of the challenges facing every DVD holder, and are excited to solve the endless DVD decoding woes”, said Jack Han, CEO of the company, “Based on over 5000 user reports stating that they ‘can’t handle a DVD with a normal program’, our R&D team has conducted a large number of tests to make sure MacX DVD Ripper Pro is ‘tried-and-true’ when ripping even the toughest disc.”

Pricing and Availability

MacXDVD Software encourages every DVD owner to try out the DVD ripping solution and feed back if it fixes their “problematic” DVDs. MacX DVD Ripper Pro, normally priced at $67.95 (USD), is now given away until it reaches 6,000,000 downloads. Users can also enter for a chance to win an Epson Projector home. Check the details of at the official MacX Giveaway Page.

