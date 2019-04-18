MacX DVD Ripper Core Algorithms Overhauled to Solve 95% Ripping Errors

MacXDVD today announces MacX DVD Ripper Pro, an update to its flagship DVD ripper for macOS. MacX DVD Ripper Pro is able to rip protected/homemade DVDs to any format fast and efficiently. This upgrade refines the DVD Analysis Kernel to more precisely analyze the structure of the input discs and extract the correct data from content, and improves Titles Check Mechanism accuracy to automatically detect the correct title from multiple-titles and so much more.

