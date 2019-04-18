Easter Egg Hunting iOS Bundle with Three Jumbo Egg Hunt Mobile Game Apps

It doesn’t have to be Easter to participate in a fun egg hunt. Go on a massive Easter egg hunting adventure with all three of the Jumbo Egg Hunt mobile games with this new iOS bundle at a special price. Three apps for the price of two! This bundle includes Jumbo Egg Hunt 1, Jumbo Egg Hunt 2, and Jumbo Egg Hunt 3! Colorful high quality graphics, casual tap/touch gameplay, different difficulty settings, and a lot of levels including playgrounds, parks, gardens, grocery stores, forests and more.

