Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac 6.3 Updated with Increased OCR Accuracy

Cisdem has upgraded PDF Converter OCR to version 6.3.0 to bring higher OCR accuracy and improved overall performance. Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac is an all-around PDF tool, allowing users, among other things, to perform OCR on PDFs and images, convert PDF files and images to editable Word, Excel, PowerPoint, EPUB and text, create PDF from JPG, PNG, Word, Excels and other types of files, and to merge or split PDFs.

