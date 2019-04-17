New Genogram Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM

Odessa, Ukraine – CS Odessa announces the newest addition to Solutions. A new set of vector libraries provides a wide range of objects to support graphics documentation that deals with social and medical generic-based interactions.

Genograms being used to visualize complex interactions between individuals allow to determine various family behavior patterns and even can help to recognize some hereditary diseases. A new solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is intended for specialists in a variety of professions including medicine, psychiatry, genetic sciences, psychology, sociology, and education. It is used to apply the visual analysis of heritable and psychological factors of family and kinship relations.

The Genogram solution enables one to assemble easily various types of genograms using the set of standard symbols. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM and its solution make short work of visually communicating sociological and medical information to any audience.

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 12, supported by the ever-growing collection of business solutions is compatible with Apple macOS and Microsoft Windows. It is featured with improved compatibility with MS Visio 2003-2016.

Operating Systems Supported

* macOS 10.12, 10.13 and 10.14

* Windows 7, 8.1, and 10 (64-bit certified)

Pricing and Availability:

The new addition to Solutions is only $25 (USD) for current users of latest ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 12. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 12 retails separately for $199 per end user license. It is included in ConceptDraw OFFICE 5 which retails for $499 (USD).

ConceptDraw OFFICE v5

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12

Genogram Solution

Solution Park

Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphics technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarter in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells products internationally through resellers in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe. ConceptDraw is a registered trademark, and ConceptDraw Office, ConceptDraw Solution Park, ConceptDraw PRO, ConceptDraw MINDMAP, ConceptDraw PROJECT, and ConceptDraw STORE are trademarks of CS Odessa. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

