New Genogram Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM

CS Odessa today releases a new enhancement for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12. The new Genogram Solution plugin is a set of vector libraries offering a wide range of objects to support graphics documentation that deals with social and medical generic-based interactions. Developed for specialists in a variety of professions, the plugin is used to easily apply the visual analysis of heritable and psychological factors of family and kinship relations.

