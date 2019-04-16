EarthDesk Adds New Satellite Cloud Imagery

Incline Village, Nevada – Xeric Design has launched a beautiful new cloud image service for EarthDesk Data subscribers. The cloud image is now precisely geo-located and parallax-corrected, contains data from up to 23 satellites, and includes polar coverage. We have worked with the Space Science and Engineering Center’s RealEarth project at the University of Wisconsin, Madison to bring this high-quality data feed to EarthDesk. Previously, only six satellites were used and the data did not extend to the poles.

EarthDesk replaces your static desktop with an image of the Earth showing current sun, moon and city illumination, as well as near real-time cloud coverage. The software allows users to purchase an optional data subscription that offers the new precision clouds with 16 times more detail than the standard cloud layer. In addition, this service displays real-time data including worldwide earthquakes, named storms (typhoons, hurricanes, etc.) and the position of the International Space Station.

The software operates silently in the background, keeping your desktop updated while you work. Unlike a screen saver, which only appears when your system is idle, EarthDesk’s dynamic desktop is continuously displayed as your desktop background (and optionally as a screen saver on the Mac version).

System Requirements:

* Mac OS X 10.10 or later.

* Windows 7 or later.

Pricing and Availability:

Single user copies may be purchased for $24.99 (USD). Upgrades are available for $12.99 for licensed users of versions 5 and 6. A data subscription adds precision clouds, earthquakes, named storms and tracking of the International Space Station starting at $11.99 per year. Bundles that include EarthDesk and a discounted data subscription are available. For more details, please refer to our website.

Xeric Design, based in Incline Village, Nevada, is a leader in global time and mapping software. Its flagship product, EarthDesk, for both Macintosh and Windows, is enjoyed by users in more than 140 countries. Copyright (C) 2019 Xeric Design. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Mac OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

