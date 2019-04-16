EarthDesk Adds New Satellite Cloud Imagery

Xeric Design has launched a beautiful new cloud image service for EarthDesk Data subscribers. The cloud image is now precisely geo-located and parallax-corrected, contains data from up to 23 satellites, and includes polar coverage. We have worked with the Space Science and Engineering Center’s RealEarth project at the University of Wisconsin, Madison to bring this high-quality data feed to EarthDesk. Previously, only six satellites were used and the data did not extend to the poles.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



