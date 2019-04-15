Share your iPhone or iPad display wirelessly on your computer

AirBeamTV today presents Mirror for Mac or Windows PC 3.3.1, an update to their popular wireless presentation app for iOS devices. A must-have app for anyone who gives presentations, Mirror for Mac or Windows PC gives every iPhone or iPad owner an easy and effective way to mirror the display of their phone or tablet on a Mac or PC. It’s a perfect solution for any classroom or training environment. Version 3.3.1 offers bugfixes and stability improvements.

