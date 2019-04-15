GraphicConverter 10.7 Adds Dehaze Batch Action, New JPEG Convert Service

Peine, Germany – Independent developer, Lemke Software GmbH today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of GraphicConverter 10.7, an important update to their popular image editing utility for macOS. The utility has become known as the “Swiss Army Knife” of image editing applications, and allows users to convert any of over 200 graphic file formats into any of almost 80 other graphic formats.

GraphicConverter’s 1.5 million users around the globe will appreciate the new features version 10.7 brings to the app. New features include a dehaze batch action, a new service to convert JPEG files to 75 or 85 percent, the ability to import exported LR keywords into the keyword palette, and much, much more.

“GraphicConverter has long been one of the most popular image editing utilities available for the Mac,” says Thorsten Lemke, founder of Lemke Software GmbH. “This new version builds on GraphicConverter’s already great feature set, providing both new and improved features for our users.”

New Features Include:

* Browser context menu: append path to iptc caption

* Offset GPS date/time stamp command

* Dehaze batch action

* Clear of keyword palette

* Import of exported LR keywords into keyword palette

* Sort by rating & aspect ratio and resolution & pixel size added

* Sort folders separate

* A new service: convert to JPEG at 75 or 85 percent

* Sliders in dialogs moveable by scrollwheel

* Image context menu entry for animation: save frames as separate GIFs/PNGs

* Browser context menu: copy exif date to other metadata dates

GraphicConverter has long been one of the most respected image utility tools available for the Mac. Apple was even impressed enough to have included GraphicConverter as a default app on many of their Mac models.

While Lemke Software added several great new features to version 10.7, the improvements didn’t stop there, as the new version also offers considerable improvements to the app’s previous features.

Feature Improvements Include:

* Display of autofocus point of some FUJI cameras

* Open with application will be called with all selected files at once (macOS 10.10 or later)

* Option to disable slideshow effects on 10.13.x or earlier

* Option to disable display of zoom during slideshow zoom

* Find duplicate resolves aliases and symlinks

* Improved ratio display in browser

* Localizations

As always, GraphicConverter 10.7 is the best way available on the Mac to capture, import, convert, and export images. The app also offers power image editing and slideshow capabilities, and provides color management profiles, 3D image support and much more.

Feature Include:

* Ability to open files in 200 graphics formats

* Ability to export to almost 80 different formats

* Import directly from camera (also RAW)

* Catalog generation (web, print, picture)

* TWAIN and image capture interface for scanners

* Direct support of the photo services Flickr and locr

* Graphical file and picture browser

* Slide show functions

* Powerful batch processor feature

* Support for Applescript

* Express picture enhancement function

* Powerful functions for editing pictures

* Advanced effects and filters

* Plug-in architecture

* Color management with ColorSync and ICC profiles

* 3D image support

* Supports the latest technologies of the different Mac OS versions

* Multilingual (12 available languages)

* Image verifier

* Ability to browse local copies on cloud services like Dropbox, SkyDrive, Amazon Cloud and Google Drive

“We’ve made GraphicConverter 10.7 easier to use than ever, thanks to the informative tutorial videos we’ve posted on out YouTube page,” continues Thorsten. “Users who would like to try GraphicConverter to make sure it fits their needs can download a trial version and follow along with the video tutorials. Plus, version 10.7 is a totally free update to any version 10.x customers.”

GraphicConverter 10.7 provides the best way to capture, import, convert, and export images on the Mac. The utility’s graphic conversion features alone are worth the price of the app. Users are encouraged to try GraphicConverter today.

System Requirements:

* Requires OS X 10.9 or higher

* 64-bit processor

* 145 MB

Pricing/Availability:

GraphicConverter 10.7 is only $39.95 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Photography category. It can also be directly purchased online from the Lemkesoft website. GraphicConverter 10.7 is a free update for all customers of version 10.x. Upgrades from older versions of GraphicConverter are available for $25.95 USD.

Lemke Software

GraphicConverter 10.7

Download GraphicConverter

Purchase

Purchase and Download (MAS)

YouTube Channel (Tutorial Videos)

Based in Peine, Germany, Lemke Software GmbH is a developer and publisher of Macintosh software. Founded by Thorsten Lemke in 2002, the main focus and passion of Lemke Software is centered on the maintenance and further development of GraphicConverter. Lemke Software also develops individual solutions for special customer requirements. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 Lemke Software GmbH. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh Mac OS X, and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



