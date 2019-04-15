GraphicConverter 10.7 Adds Dehaze Batch Action, New JPEG Convert Service

German indie development team Lemke Software GmbH today announces GraphicConverter 10.7, an important update to their award-winning image editing utility for macOS. The app offers users the ability to convert most any format graphic file to one of nearly 80 other graphic formats. Version 10.7 brings a dehaze batch action, the ability to sort by rating and aspect ratio as well as resolution and pixel size, converting to JPEG at 75 or 85 percent, and much more.

