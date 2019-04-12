Wrong Way Driver Alert Detects Wrong-Way Driving And Assists Authorities

Cupertino, California – San Diego, California – Wrong way driving averages annually more than 350 deaths on U.S. public highways and Highway Nation, LLC believes they have a solution that is both community driven and automatically detects wrong way drivers. The Wrong Way Driving Alert System is a free app for drivers that can be downloaded to an Apple or Android mobile device and will run in the background.

“I have a background in both law enforcement and in trucking logistics. I’ve seen a lot in those years and all of it not good when it comes to driving on our highways. It seemed that wrong-way driving produced fatalities more than 90% of the time. Even with bright red ‘wrong way’ signs, the number of fatalities did not subside year over year.” said Edwin Bridges, Founder and President of Highway Nation, LLC. Edwin enlisted the services of JV Marketing Technologies, LLC, a San Diego-based firm to help build the mobile applications. “When Mr. Bridges first started to explain what he wanted, we weren’t sure if there were applications already out there that did what the Wrong Way Driver Alert System does. There wasn’t anything that we found so we built our own map for the user-interface and also a Wrong Way Police Alert System for subscribing police, fire & rescue or other entities that are tasked with monitoring traffic. The Wrong Way PFR (Police, Fire and Rescue) Unit receives push notifications from a detected wrong way driver complete with time of detection and coordinates for approximately where the erring driver is.

Highway Nation has recently hit some major milestones in their progress: Highway Nation with its Wrong Way Driver Alert System is proud to partner with MADD (Mother’s Against Drunk Driving) in the finding of solutions to stopping impaired driving.

On September 18th, 2018, Highway Nation and its Wrong Way Driver Alert System, was a featured software solution at the Annual Law Enforcement Recognition Event in Arlington, TX where officers were recognized for their hard work in deterring impaired driving. Edwin Bridges was a guest speaker at the Dallas Traffic Safety Coalition Meeting at MADD (Mother’s Against Drunk Driving) Headquarters in Irving, TX on December 4, 2018 to offer information on this amazing piece of technology.

“We believe this application will help save lives by giving emergency response personnel advanced detection into wrong way driving. And also, with a price tag of only $175,000 per annual subscription for the PFR Unit that only Emergency Response Personnel can have and monitors within a 50 mile radius of where it is installed, this could save taxpayers millions and provide a very comprehensive product for notifying necessary parties when a wrong way driver is in their midst and can be used as an overlay over existing hardware and hard-wired solutions. Follow them on Facebook and download the free app. Help us Fight Wrong Way Driving The Right Way!”

Wrong Way Driver Alert 1.1

More Info

Download from iTunes

Download from Google Play

Based in San Diego, CA, JV Marketing Technologies, LLC combines decades of education and experience in software development, implementation, marketing, sales and support with innovation, to create the most unique approaches to solving complex issues in the marketplace. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 JV Marketing Technologies, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



