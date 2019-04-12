Wrong Way Driver Alert Detects Wrong-Way Driving And Assists Authorities

California based JV Marketing Technologies, LLC today releases Wrong Way Driver Alert 1.1, the company’s unique driving tool for iOS and Android devices. The Wrong Way Driver Alert system is the worlds first app-based detection system for wrong way driving. The app helps deter impaired drivers and even becomes a contributing partner with Mother’s Against Drunk Driving. Within a 10 mile radius, it can detect and notify the driver and highway authorities of a potential wrong way driver.

