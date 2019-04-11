School ID Now Supports Suicide Lifelines

San Diego, California – Good School Tools announced today that School ID Cards and Photos version 4.0.0, will include information on every student ID for the National and Local Suicide Prevention Hotlines, the Crisis Text Line, and Campus Police.

Governor Brown of California signed SB 972 (authored by Senator Anthony Portantino) into law in September 2018 to address the increase of student suicides by mandating Suicide Lifeline information be included on every student ID card. This law goes into effect July 1, 2019. Good School Tools has responded by putting the mandated National and Local Suicide Prevention Hotline numbers on every ID card. Good School Tools also includes the Crisis Text Line number and local Campus Police contact information.

Tim Walton of Good School Tools said: “We are appalled by the increase in teen suicides. School ID provides the perfect means to impact this problem by providing IDs right on a student’s smart phone. We hope students will take advantage of the hotline and crisis information available right on their phones to reach out to the help they need. School ID is already in use in Los Angeles and NYC schools. We are aware that other states have begun legislation to require student IDs and to include Lifeline information on those IDs. School ID is priced at $199/yr/school so that as many schools as possible can benefit from the use of the app. We have also partnered with a number of school photographers who provide student photo IDs as a part of their normal services. We hope to see more partnerships evolve so that we may help safeguard our students.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later and iPod touch

* iPad 5th generation or later

* Requires iOS 11.0 or later

* 16.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Apps are Free (With In-App Subscription Purchase options) and available exclusively through the App Store in the Education category. For more information, please contact Tim Walton.

Good School Tools

School ID Cards and Photos .4.0.0

Download from App Store

Screenshot

App Icon

San Diego based Good School Tools, previously operating as TrueIDApps and School ID, has been providing Southern California school districts with mobile apps for administering students during normal and emergency conditions for nearly 15 years. Their flagship product, GSTools provides a suite of mobile apps which streamline the administrators’ job around school by providing critical student information, including photos, right on the administrators’ iPhone or iPad. GSTools integrates with most SISs. Good School Tools other tools take information exported from SIS systems to provide administrators additional capabilities to run the schools more efficiently. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 Good School Tools. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



