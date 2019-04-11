School ID Now Supports Suicide Lifelines

California based Good School Tools today announced School ID Cards and Photos 4.0.0, an important update to their popular educational app for iOS devices. With this useful app, individual student IDs are distributed directly to the student’s phone. There is no need to print cards or rely on students to carry them. Mug-books are created and displayed on the phone. Immediately find a group of students by name, gender, and grade. Version 4.0 now includes Suicide Lifelines and more.

