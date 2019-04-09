Podcasts by myTuner – The Ultimate Podcast App Has Arrived to iOS

Porto, Portugal – The myTuner radio team is very excited about the release of the brand new version of Podcasts by myTuner. Podcasts by myTuner provides you with the ultimate mobile experience when it comes to listening to Podcasts! You can easily find the best podcasts based on its tailored algorithm, presented in a modern, beautiful and easy to use interface.

This practical app features 20 million podcast episodes from more than 200 countries/territories and in 50 different languages for you to stream or listen to offline. You can discover new podcasts from 16 different categories, search for your favorite ones by title, author or check the top searches. In addition, you can also set alerts, so you don’t miss any of your favorite podcasts on this great free app!

No matter if you are a recent podcast user or a podcast addict that uses all the advanced features, you will have all that you need in this free podcast player app. With a huge variety of podcast categories, top podcasts by country, trending episodes or episodes by language (among many other options to choose from), you will be able to stream or download your favorite podcast episodes for free, anywhere and anytime!

Key features:

* Listen to over 20 million podcast episodes in more than 200 countries / territories

* Discover podcast channels from 16 different categories, including sports, comedy, technology and news

* Subscribe podcasts by country, language or category

* Listen to your favorite podcasts in 50 different languages

* Optional notifications for new episodes from subscribed podcasts

* Download podcasts to listen offline or stream them immediately

* Adjustable playback speed

* Supports Apple CarPlay

Other features:

* Search by podcast title, episode title, author name or top searches

* Personalize the home tab with the subscribed podcasts, top podcasts/episodes and preferred categories

* Manage list of episodes in progress, new episodes, downloaded episodes and subscribed podcasts

* Download episodes and delete played episodes automatically

* Manage mobile data for playing and downloading episodes

* Voice boost to make shows easier to listen to

* Set skip timer (forward and back seconds)

* Sort order of episodes (from oldest to newest or from newest to oldest)

* Sleep timer with advanced options like gradual volume decrease

* Alarm clock

* Easily share your favorite podcast shows and podcast episodes

* Supports AirPlay and ChromeCast

From entertainment and comedy to news and sports, you can explore Podcasts by myTuner with an always up to date database and discover the right podcasts for you!

Language Support:

Podcasts by myTuner supports English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese (European and Brazilian), but the episodes can be listened in 50 different languages.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Apple TV

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 94.1 MB of free space

* Supports Apple CarPlay

Pricing and Availability:

Podcasts by myTuner version 1.0 is currently available for Free for iOS, on the App Store, in the News category. Version 1.1 for the Apple TV is now also available for Free (it was $2.99 before).

Based in Porto, Portugal, AppGeneration Software specializes in software development and editorial content to provide a unique experience centered on smartphones and tablets.

