Pixelmator Team releases AI-powered Pixelmator Photo for iPad

The Pixelmator Team today released the AI-powered Pixelmator Photo, a brand new app that gives photographers all the tools they need to edit photos on iPad – a collection of nondestructive, desktop-class color adjustments, AI that enhances photographs like a pro photographer, full RAW support, a magical Repair tool to remove unwanted objects from photos, a set of gorgeous presets inspired by analog photographic films, and more.

